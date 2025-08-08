Next Article
Jessie J reveals she'll have another surgery this year
Jessie J just let fans know she'll be having another surgery this year as part of her breast cancer recovery journey.
The 37-year-old singer shared the news nearly seven weeks after her first operation, and despite everything, she's still juggling life as a mom and keeping up with her music.
Jessie has been open about her health struggles
After her June surgery confirmed the cancer hadn't spread, Jessie dealt with some complications and even a short hospital stay for suspected fluid in her lungs.
She chose to recover at home instead, saying hospitals just weren't for her.
Through it all, she's had steady support from her partner Chanan Colman and continues to share honest updates with fans on social media.