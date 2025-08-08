Sony's anime ambitions: 'Like PlayStation before it exploded' Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Sony's Chief Strategy Officer, Toshimoto Mitomo, says the company's anime division is at a turning point—just like PlayStation was before it exploded in popularity.

He compared this moment to the leap from PS1 to PS2, when Sony's gaming revenue soared.

The message: Sony wants its anime business to be just as big of a deal.