Sony's anime ambitions: 'Like PlayStation before it exploded'
Sony's Chief Strategy Officer, Toshimoto Mitomo, says the company's anime division is at a turning point—just like PlayStation was before it exploded in popularity.
He compared this moment to the leap from PS1 to PS2, when Sony's gaming revenue soared.
The message: Sony wants its anime business to be just as big of a deal.
Major investments in anime and manga
Sony owns major anime platforms like Aniplex and Crunchyroll, but they're not stopping there.
In January 2025, they grabbed a 10% stake in Kadokawa (think Doga Kobo studios and loads of manga/light novels) for $340 million.
Then, Sony teamed up with Bandai Namco by buying a 2.5% stake—so expect more crossover hits and global streaming power.
Record-breaking success of 'Demon Slayer' franchise
Sony-backed movies aren't just popular—they're breaking records.
"Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" pulled in about $120 million in Japan alone, landing among the country's top-grossing films ever.
This winning streak shows how serious Sony is about making anime a core part of its worldwide entertainment plans.