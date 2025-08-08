Next Article
Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' wraps filming: Cast, release date
Christopher Nolan's take on The Odyssey has officially finished filming. Shot across Italy, Malta, Morocco, Greece, Scotland, Iceland, Western Sahara, and LA over six months, the movie brings Homer's epic poem to life.
Filming kicked off in February 2025 and wrapped up by August—pretty quick for such a huge project.
Cast and crew of the movie
The cast is stacked: Matt Damon plays Odysseus, Tom Holland is Telemachus, Anne Hathaway takes on Penelope, and Zendaya steps in as Athena.
With a $250 million budget and next-level IMAX visuals, it's no surprise early tickets sold out fast.
Mark your calendar—Nolan's The Odyssey lands in theaters (and IMAX) on July 17, 2026.