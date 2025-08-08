Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' wraps filming: Cast, release date Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Christopher Nolan's take on The Odyssey has officially finished filming. Shot across Italy, Malta, Morocco, Greece, Scotland, Iceland, Western Sahara, and LA over six months, the movie brings Homer's epic poem to life.

Filming kicked off in February 2025 and wrapped up by August—pretty quick for such a huge project.