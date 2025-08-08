Next Article
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' shoot is 50 days long
Ranveer Singh is diving into a packed 50-day shoot for Dhurandhar, a new spy thriller from director Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios.
The movie pays tribute to Indian Intelligence Agencies and aims to finish filming by mid-October, with a release set for December 5, 2024.
Two major films set for same release date
Dhurandhar's story draws inspiration from real operations led by Ajit Doval, giving it an authentic edge.
While the team races toward the deadline (with post-production already in motion), Shahid Kapoor is also wrapping up his next film in Spain with director Vishal Bhardwaj—both movies are dropping on December 5, 2024, so mark your calendars!