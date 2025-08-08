Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Platonic' S2--Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne's hilarious reunion
Platonic is back for Season 2 on Apple TV+, picking up with Will and Sylvi as they navigate the next chapter of their friendship.
This time, Sylvi is helping Will get ready for his wedding, which brings even more laughs and heartfelt moments to their story.
Cast and crew of the show
Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne return as the quirky duo, joined by Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo.
The show is created by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, with music from Michael Andrews.
Dropped on August 6, 2025, Season 2 already has fans talking—and it's rocking a solid 7.1/10 on IMDb.