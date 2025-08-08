NewsBytes recommends: 'Platonic' S2--Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne's hilarious reunion Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Platonic is back for Season 2 on Apple TV+, picking up with Will and Sylvi as they navigate the next chapter of their friendship.

This time, Sylvi is helping Will get ready for his wedding, which brings even more laughs and heartfelt moments to their story.