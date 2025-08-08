Next Article
Tamil thriller 'Yaadhum Ariyaan' is streaming now
The Tamil thriller "Yaadhum Ariyaan," written and directed by M Gopi, is hitting Aha Tamil for streaming on August 8.
Starring Thambi Ramaiah, Appu Kutty, Anandpandi, and Uriyadi Anandaraj, the film first released in theaters.
Plot and cast of the film
The movie follows two couples who spend a night in a forest bungalow—when tragedy strikes and one girlfriend mysteriously dies.
As they try to hide what happened, things get seriously creepy.
With an IMDb score of 9.1/10, viewers are loving its suspenseful vibe.
Where to watch it and technical details
Aha Tamil has grabbed streaming rights—so that's your only option for now.
The film runs for 96 minutes, with visuals by LD and music from Dharma Prakash.