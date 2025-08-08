'Eth Nerathaanavo' review: Cat-uncle's forest adventure is hilarious, absurd
The Malayalam film "Eth Nerathaanavo," written and directed by Jinoy Janardhanan, dropped digitally on August 8.
The story follows Jinu, who tries to get rid of his niece's mischievous cat Louie in the forest—only for things to spiral for both his and Sarin's families.
The cast features mostly fresh faces, with Pauly Valsan, Geethi Sangeetha, and Kedar Vivek also starring.
Where to watch the film
You can catch "Eth Nerathaanavo" exclusively on Manorama Max from August 8.
If you're into Malayalam cinema, the platform is also featuring other recent releases this month like "Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal," "Shanthamee Raathriyil," and "Manasa Vacha."
Janardhanan's previous work and recurring theme
Jinoy Janardhanan previously made "Kozhipporu" (2020), which explored family drama from small misunderstandings—this one's available on Saina Play.
With each project, he keeps diving into how families tick and what happens when things go sideways.