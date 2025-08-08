'Eth Nerathaanavo' review: Cat-uncle's forest adventure is hilarious, absurd Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

The Malayalam film "Eth Nerathaanavo," written and directed by Jinoy Janardhanan, dropped digitally on August 8.

The story follows Jinu, who tries to get rid of his niece's mischievous cat Louie in the forest—only for things to spiral for both his and Sarin's families.

The cast features mostly fresh faces, with Pauly Valsan, Geethi Sangeetha, and Kedar Vivek also starring.