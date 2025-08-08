Next Article
'Raanjhanaa' ending changed by AI; upset team considers legal action
Eros used AI to change the ending of Raanjhanaa, letting Dhanush's character Kundan live instead of die as in the original.
This move upset director Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and actor Vipin Sharma, who all feel the original story was meaningful and didn't need fixing.
How does the team of 'Raanjhanaa' feel
Rai and Dhanush are now considering legal action against Eros, warning that changing films with AI could set a risky trend.
Farhan Akhtar also spoke up for the original team, saying he respects their vision.
The whole debate is sparking bigger conversations about consent and protecting artists' work in an age of AI.