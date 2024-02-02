Best foreign language films to try

'Seven Samurai' to 'A Separation': Best international feature films

By Namrata Ganguly 10:08 pm Feb 02, 202410:08 pm

What's the story To discover the extraordinary and essential picks in global cinema, you delve into movies set in different parts of the world and created by filmmakers with distinct styles. These movies transcend borders, offering a rich tapestry of storytelling, cultural nuances, and diverse perspectives, and celebrate the universal language of cinema while exploring the beauty and complexity of narratives from different corners of the world.

Next Article

#1

'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Seven Samurai, a Japanese epic directed by Akira Kurosawa, follows a group of masterless samurai hired to protect a village from marauding bandits. The film is a cinematic masterpiece, seamlessly blending action, drama, and humanism. With breathtaking visuals and profound storytelling, Kurosawa crafts an enduring narrative that explores honor, sacrifice, and the timeless struggle for justice in a world plagued by violence.

#2

'Celine and Julie Go Boating' (1974)

Directed by Jacques Rivette, the French film Celine and Julie Go Boating unfolds a surreal and whimsical narrative. Two women, Celine and Julie, enter a mysterious house and become engrossed in a narrative of their own creation. Blurring the lines between reality and fantasy, it explores imagination, friendship, and the transformative power of storytelling in an enchanting and unpredictable journey.

#3

'City of God' (2002)

The Brazilian crime drama film City of God unfolds in the volatile slums of Rio de Janeiro. Directed by Fernando Meirelles and Katia Lund, the film intricately weaves the lives of characters from childhood to adulthood, amidst the chaos of drugs and violence. It paints a vivid picture of survival, ambition, and the harsh realities within the confines of the city's unforgiving favelas.

#4

'A Separation' (2011)

Asghar Farhadi's Iranian drama film A Separation delves into the complexities of a disintegrating marriage. Simin seeks a divorce to provide a better life for her daughter, leading to a chain of events that unravel moral dilemmas and social intricacies. This emotionally charged film masterfully navigates the blurred lines between right and wrong, leaving audiences with thought-provoking reflections on family and justice.

#5

'Parasite' (2019)

Bong Joon-ho's South Korean masterpiece Parasite delves into class disparity with a riveting blend of dark humor and social commentary. The Kim family manipulates their way into the lives of the affluent Park family, leading to unexpected consequences. This brilliantly crafted thriller explores the intricacies of social hierarchy, greed, and the blurred lines between predator and prey, making history at the Oscars.