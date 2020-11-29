Mosquito bites are usually harmless (except when the mosquito is carrying a disease). However, they always leave these itchy red bumps which are just annoying. These bumps usually stay for a few hours and then disappear. But in case you are looking for some quick relief from the irritation, look no further than your kitchen. Here are some home remedies that can be effective.

Ice Ice pack to reduce inflammation and itching

The most common remedy to soothe bumps caused by mosquito bites is ice. Since the area is inflamed, the cold ice relieves it. Applying an ice pack on the affected area reduces inflammation and prevents itching. However, don't put the ice directly on the skin. Wrap it in a cloth or towel, and then put it on the area.

Aloe vera Aloe vera's antiseptic properties enable faster healing

Aloe vera has many skin-friendly properties and acts as a natural antiseptic. A tiny bit of it will reduce itching and promote faster healing. All you have to do is peel the tough skin of the plant and scoop out the gel. Then rub it on your skin and let it stay for 10-15 minutes. This remedy also works on sunburns.

Honey A drop of honey to soothe the skin

Honey has been an integral part of many home remedies because it has many antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It not only cures sore throat but is also very effective in treating mosquito bites and other skin infections. Just apply a small drop on the affected area. This will not only relieve the inflammation but also reduce the obvious temptation to itch.

Baking soda Baking soda paste to prevent the spread of reaction