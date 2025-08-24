'Wednesday' S02 sneak peek: Larissa Weems returns as spirit guide Entertainment Aug 24, 2025

Netflix just dropped the sneak peek for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, landing September 3.

The scene opens with Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) waking up in a hospital as her mom Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) reads Macbeth, with her father (Luis Guzman) also present.

Things get even weirder when Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), the late Nevermore principal from Season 1, appears as Wednesday's spirit guide.