Next Article
'Wednesday' S02 sneak peek: Larissa Weems returns as spirit guide
Netflix just dropped the sneak peek for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, landing September 3.
The scene opens with Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) waking up in a hospital as her mom Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) reads Macbeth, with her father (Luis Guzman) also present.
Things get even weirder when Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), the late Nevermore principal from Season 1, appears as Wednesday's spirit guide.
Weems warns Wednesday about Tyler's threat and her psychic abilities
Weems reveals she's family and warns Wednesday she could lose her psychic abilities. She also flags the threat of Tyler Galpin, who's escaped the asylum.
The stakes rise as Wednesday scrambles to deal with Tyler and tries to save her roommate Enid from a grim fate.