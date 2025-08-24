Next Article
Aishwarya Khare quits 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon': Here's why
Aishwarya Khare, known for her TV roles, has left the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon after a memorable run.
She took on tough rural challenges—think kushti wrestling and fire tasks—and showed real grit adapting to village life.
In the end, the intense physical and emotional demands led her to step away, highlighting just how tough urban-to-rural reality TV can get.
Khare's replacement and other contestants
Khare called her time on the show "This journey has been one of the toughest yet most rewarding experiences of my life."
With her gone, contestants like Anita Hassanandani and Krishna Shroff are still in it, facing more twists as they try to handle life in the village.
Expect plenty more drama and surprises as the season continues.