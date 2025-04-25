What's the story

Japanese video game developer SNK has announced the release of its latest title, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

The announcement marks a major return for the popular 2D fighting game series, which last saw an entry in 1999.

Fans were further surprised last month when the company revealed that global soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and Bosnian-Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci would be playable characters in the new installment.