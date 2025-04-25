Cristiano Ronaldo debuts in fighting game—How Saudi made it happen
What's the story
Japanese video game developer SNK has announced the release of its latest title, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.
The announcement marks a major return for the popular 2D fighting game series, which last saw an entry in 1999.
Fans were further surprised last month when the company revealed that global soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and Bosnian-Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci would be playable characters in the new installment.
Ownership
Saudi Arabia's ownership of SNK and its impact
Saudi Arabia's MiSK Foundation, a non-profit organization established by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, owns 96% of SNK.
Ronaldo currently plays for a Saudi Pro League soccer team owned by the Saudi royal family.
Ganacci has also performed at various sporting events in the kingdom.
This partnership is viewed as an extension of Saudi Arabia's strategy to invest in sports and entertainment industries.
Impact
Ronaldo's star power and its influence on game sales
Fighting game content creator Michael Townsend, aka Rooflemonger, also noted that Ronaldo's star power is bringing attention to the new game.
He says many people who had no interest in the game are now planning to buy it because their favorite player is featured in it.
This just goes on to show how celebrity endorsements can greatly influence consumer behavior and boost sales for products like video games.
Strategy
Saudi Vision 2030: A strategy for investment in sports
Kristin Diwan, a senior resident scholar with the Arab Gulf States Institute, said this strategy fits into Saudi Arabia's larger investment project called Saudi Vision 2030.
"There's a big push toward sports and entertainment, and to these more creative fields," Diwan said.
The initiative seeks to diversify the country's economy and lessen its reliance on oil revenues by investing in sectors such as sports and entertainment.