Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu to co-author children's book series

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Thursday announced the acquisition of a series of picture books from actor-couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. "To be published under Penguin's Puffin imprint, the series, consisting of three picture books, is tentatively titled Inni and Bobo. The first book of the series will be released next year," they said.

Information

'Inni and Bobo' will help young readers learn about empathy

A story about a little child finding friendship and the beauty of adopting dogs, the Inni and Bobo series would help young readers learn about empathy along with some other "imperative life lessons" and more.

Couple

Storytime is Inaaya's favorite thing to do: Kunal and Soha

Khan and Kemmu, who are parents to daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (3), said, "One of Inaaya's favorite things to do is storytime." "Often the story is about her and an animal because she loves animals—all animals without discrimination, but perhaps being partial to dogs because of Masti. So, we started telling her stories about a little girl called Inni and her dog," they added.

Background

Khan made debut as an author in 2017

"She loved the stories and then asked to see the pictures and that's when we came up with the idea of writing a series of books about Inni—based on Inaaya and Bobo," they said. While Khan made her writing debut in 2017 with her memoirs The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, the upcoming book will be Kemmu's maiden title as an author.

Penguin Random House

Excited to welcome Kunal to the Penguin family: Publishers

According to the publishers, the truly "endearing story" will touch the hearts of all—children, their guardians, and animal lovers. "I hope these gorgeously illustrated picture books find a special place on every young reader's bookshelf. And we are also so very excited to welcome Kunal to the Penguin Random House family as a new author," said Arpita Nath, Associate Commissioning Editor, PRHI.