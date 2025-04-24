Coachella 2026: Dates announced, tickets to go on sale soon
What's the story
The highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has revealed its dates for 2026. Music lovers around the world are thrilled by the announcement.
The festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends: April 10-12 and April 17-19.
The news came as a pleasant surprise to fans because it was revealed just as the final weekend of Coachella 2025 came to a close.
Ticket details
Advance ticket sales to begin soon
Though the lineup for Coachella 2026 remains undisclosed, the festival's website has started selling hotel packages for both weekends.
"Stay tuned for pass details, payment plan info & more. Skip the wait. Hotel Packages available now," the website reads.
Advance ticket sales will start on May 2 at 2:00pm ET, giving fans an early chance to grab their tickets for this iconic event.
Previous festival
Coachella 2025: A star-studded lineup
The 2025 edition of Coachella was headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone.
It featured performances by Charli XCX, Travis Scott, Kneecap, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Sam Fender, Ed Sheeran, Beth Gibbons, Misfits, Benson Boone, Japanese Breakfast, The Prodigy, and BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa.
Surprise guest performances included appearances by Lorde, Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan, and Queen's lead guitarist Brian May.