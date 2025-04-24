What's the story

The highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has revealed its dates for 2026. Music lovers around the world are thrilled by the announcement.

The festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends: April 10-12 and April 17-19.

The news came as a pleasant surprise to fans because it was revealed just as the final weekend of Coachella 2025 came to a close.