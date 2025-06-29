FBI says this notorious hacking group is now targeting airlines

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and cybersecurity firms have issued a warning about the notorious hacking group, Scattered Spider. The group is now targeting airlines and the transportation sector. In a statement shared with TechCrunch, the FBI said it had "recently observed" cyberattacks similar to those by Scattered Spider against the airline sector.

Hacker profile Who is Scattered Spider? Scattered Spider is a group of mostly English-speaking hackers, mainly teenagers and young adults. They are primarily driven by financial gain, stealing and extorting sensitive data from company networks. The group is also known for its deceptive tactics, often using social engineering, phishing attacks, and sometimes even threats of violence against company help desks and call centers to gain access to their networks.

Target scope Warning issued as 2 airlines have reported intrusions this month The FBI has warned that the hackers could target large corporations and their third-party IT providers. This means "anyone in the airline ecosystem, including trusted vendors and contractors, could be at risk." The warning comes as at least two airlines have reported intrusions this month. Hawaiian Airlines said it was working to secure its systems after a cyberattack, while Canada's second-largest airline WestJet is dealing with an ongoing cyberattack since June 13.