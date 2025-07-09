Siliguri: Clash breaks out over cricket tournament—stones pelted at police 

Local police were called to the scene but were soon outnumbered by the violent crowd. In response to stone-pelting by the crowd, police resorted to baton charges and tear gas. Several vehicles, including police vans and private cars parked nearby, were set on fire during the unrest. Shops and properties in the vicinity also suffered damage.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Local people pelt stones on Police and security personnel deployed in Siliguri's Bagracote area following a clash between two groups here. The security personnel are trying to bring the situation under control. pic.twitter.com/RlmiRZJ6VX

Ongoing investigation

Cause of dispute still unclear

A heavy deployment of security forces is now present in the area to restore order. Some people who allegedly incited violence have been arrested; however, the police have yet to confirm any arrests or injuries officially. The exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, with local sources suggesting it could be over a controversial decision during the cricket tournament.