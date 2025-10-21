Kawasaki Z900 debuts in India at ₹10 lakh

What else is new?

The 2026 Z900 now puts out 125hp and 98.6Nm, and sticks with three-mode traction control, dual-channel ABS, and Kawasaki's Cornering Management Function for extra safety and control.

There's also a bi-directional quickshifter and a five-inch TFT display.

Two fresh color combos—Candy Lime Green/Metallic Carbon Gray and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black—join the lineup.

Plus, the launch price is ₹19,000 less than last year's model, making it a tempting pick for anyone eyeing a powerful, feature-packed ride.