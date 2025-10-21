Kawasaki Z900 debuts in India at ₹10 lakh
Kawasaki just launched the 2026 Z900 in India, starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
This updated streetfighter gets a slight bump in power and torque, keeps its 948cc engine, and is now a kilo lighter for a bit more agility.
Premium features like cruise control, IMU-based stability assist, and a Bluetooth-ready TFT display are still on board for a smoother ride.
What else is new?
The 2026 Z900 now puts out 125hp and 98.6Nm, and sticks with three-mode traction control, dual-channel ABS, and Kawasaki's Cornering Management Function for extra safety and control.
There's also a bi-directional quickshifter and a five-inch TFT display.
Two fresh color combos—Candy Lime Green/Metallic Carbon Gray and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black—join the lineup.
Plus, the launch price is ₹19,000 less than last year's model, making it a tempting pick for anyone eyeing a powerful, feature-packed ride.