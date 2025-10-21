Next Article
Alfa Romeo extends Giulia, Stelvio production until 2027
Auto
Alfa Romeo just announced they're extending production of the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV until 2027 at their Cassino plant.
CEO Santo Ficili shared the news during the presentation of the updated Tonale.
Instead of going all-in on electric, Alfa's now planning to keep combustion engines in the mix for future models.
The next-gen Giulia and Stelvio will use the new STLA Large platform, which supports both gas and electric power.
Since those models won't arrive before mid-2027, this extension helps protect jobs at Cassino and keeps Alfa relevant in key markets.
The move also reflects a wider industry trend—since EV adoption has been slower than expected, Alfa's adapting to stay flexible and support its workforce.