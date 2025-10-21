Alfa Romeo extends Giulia, Stelvio production until 2027

The next-gen Giulia and Stelvio will use the STLA Large platform

The next-gen Giulia and Stelvio will use the new STLA Large platform, which supports both gas and electric power.

Since those models won't arrive before mid-2027, this extension helps protect jobs at Cassino and keeps Alfa relevant in key markets.

The move also reflects a wider industry trend—since EV adoption has been slower than expected, Alfa's adapting to stay flexible and support its workforce.