2025 Volkswagen Golf bags 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating
The 2025 Volkswagen Golf just grabbed a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, even after facing stricter testing this year.
This win cements the Golf's reputation as one of the safest compact cars around.
The hatchback scored well in crash tests
The Golf pulled in strong scores: 80% for adult protection, 86% for kids, 85% for pedestrians and cyclists, and 79% for its safety assist tech.
It's packed with features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, driver fatigue monitoring, and post-collision braking.
The cabin stayed solid in crash tests.
The Golf is a solid pick for safety-conscious buyers
If you're hunting for a safe, reliable ride for you or your family, the Golf's latest results show Volkswagen is all-in on safety tech.
It's a solid pick for anyone who wants peace of mind on the road.