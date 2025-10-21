2025 Volkswagen Golf bags 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

The Golf pulled in strong scores: 80% for adult protection, 86% for kids, 85% for pedestrians and cyclists, and 79% for its safety assist tech. It's packed with features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, driver fatigue monitoring, and post-collision braking. The cabin stayed solid in crash tests.

The Golf is a solid pick for safety-conscious buyers

If you're hunting for a safe, reliable ride for you or your family, the Golf's latest results show Volkswagen is all-in on safety tech.

It's a solid pick for anyone who wants peace of mind on the road.