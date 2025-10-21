Toyota's new baby off-roader SUV is an absolute stunner

Toyota has unveiled its latest off-roader, the Land Cruiser FJ. The new model is smaller and more affordable than the Land Cruiser 250. The FJ shares its platform with the Hilux Champ, which isn't available in the US market. It is nearly 11-inch shorter than LC 250, measuring at 180.1-inch long and boasting a wheelbase of 101.6-inch.

Specifications The car packs a 2.7-liter 4-cylinder engine The Land Cruiser FJ is powered by a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 161hp and 245Nm of torque. This power is transferred through a four-wheel-drive system and six-speed transmission. The SUV also comes with MOLLE panels for equipment attachment, removable front and rear corner bumpers for improved repairability, and even a snorkel.

Aesthetic appeal The vehicle flaunts a traditional boxy design The Land Cruiser FJ sports a traditional boxy design with round headlamps, chunky cladding, and a rear-mounted spare tire. The interior is typical Toyota with a big gear selector and a landscape-oriented display on the bulky dash. Despite its small size, the new model retains styling cues from its larger counterpart, making it look attractive yet rugged at the same time.