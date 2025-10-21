Bentley marks anniversaries of its iconic cars with bespoke trio

British luxury carmaker Bentley has unveiled three exclusive models to commemorate the anniversaries of its iconic T Series, Turbo R, and Flying Spur. The T Series will celebrate 60 years since its launch in 2025, while the Turbo R and Flying Spur will mark their 40th and 20th anniversaries respectively. These unique creations were developed by the Mulliner bespoke division and share the same color, trim, and "ethos" as the original vehicles.

Car 1 T Series - 60th anniversary (1965) The original T Series was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 1965 and was Bentley's first model to feature a monocoque chassis. It was powered by a 199hp, 6.2-liter V8 engine that could take the four-door sedan from 0-100km/h in just over 10 seconds. To honor this anniversary, Bentley has unveiled a special Flying Spur Azure with a more powerful V8 engine producing up to 671hp.

Car 2 Turbo R - 40th anniversary (1985) The Turbo R, which debuted in 1985, was a major improvement over its predecessor with a turbocharged 298hp 6.75-liter V8 engine that could go from 0-100km/h in just seven seconds. It was so popular that it had a nine-month waiting list soon after launch. To celebrate its legacy, Bentley has created a special version of today's Flying Spur Speed with the same Brooklands Green paint and Monaco Yellow interior trim as the original model.