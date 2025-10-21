Mercedes's Vision Iconic concept hints at future S-Class

Vision Iconic uses solar paint to add range

The Vision Iconic uses solar paint to add up to 11990km of range per year and supports Level 4 self-driving with steer-by-wire controls.

Its neuromorphic computing cuts energy use by up to 90% while boosting safety.

Mercedes is aiming to set a new standard for electric luxury sedans—and take on rivals like the BMW 7-Series—with this blend of sustainability and high-end design.