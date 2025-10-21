Euro NCAP rates 2025 Audi Q3's crash safety: Here's how

The SUV packs several advanced driver assistance systems

Audi packed the Q3 with features like autonomous emergency braking for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists, plus an emergency eCall system and tech to prevent secondary collisions.

Launching in India next year, it'll take on rivals like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

The Q3 also brings cool upgrades like Matrix LED lighting and both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options—making it a solid pick if you want a premium compact SUV with modern safety and tech.