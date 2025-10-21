Euro NCAP rates 2025 Audi Q3's crash safety: Here's how
The 2025 Audi Q3 has earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, scoring 87% for adult protection.
While its cabin stayed solid in crash tests and offered good knee and femur safety, there were a few notes about chest protection and the driver's pelvis slipping under the seatbelt in certain scenarios.
Still, it performed strongly in side and pole impacts.
The SUV packs several advanced driver assistance systems
Audi packed the Q3 with features like autonomous emergency braking for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists, plus an emergency eCall system and tech to prevent secondary collisions.
Launching in India next year, it'll take on rivals like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
The Q3 also brings cool upgrades like Matrix LED lighting and both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options—making it a solid pick if you want a premium compact SUV with modern safety and tech.