Porsche patents revolutionary 18-cylinder engine for future hypercars
Porsche has patented a revolutionary new engine design. The patent filing details a "space-optimized" W-shaped combustion engine with an incredible 18 cylinders (six per bank). The design allows for variations in the number of cylinders, suggesting potential adaptability. The patent filing shows a true W-shaped engine, unlike previous designs such as Bugatti's Chiron.
Engine layout and design
Porsche's design features straight engines angled to share a common crankshaft. This layout lets the company route exhaust between and under cylinders, putting intakes on top of individual cylinders for maximum cooling of intake air. The main advantage is that it minimizes friction losses of airflow and creates a clear separation between intake and exhaust gas systems.
Potential performance boost and turbocharger integration
The patent also notes that the cooler air from this design could lead to an increase in achievable performance. Additionally, Porsche said the engine could fit a turbocharger per bank, making it a triple-turbocharged W-18 engine as long as a straight-six. However, it's worth noting that while this patent is exciting, there's no guarantee that Porsche plans to produce such an engine anytime soon.
Patent filing details
Porsche's patent filing is a mix of innovation and intellectual property protection. The company doesn't provide any specific details about the engine in the patent, leaving its displacement or output to our imagination. However, it's clear that an engine with up to 18 cylinders and three turbochargers would be incredibly powerful. Despite this, there's no guarantee that Porsche will ever produce such an engine.