Porsche patents revolutionary 18-cylinder engine for future hypercars

Porsche has patented a revolutionary new engine design. The patent filing details a "space-optimized" W-shaped combustion engine with an incredible 18 cylinders (six per bank). The design allows for variations in the number of cylinders, suggesting potential adaptability. The patent filing shows a true W-shaped engine, unlike previous designs such as Bugatti's Chiron .

Design innovation Engine layout and design Porsche's design features straight engines angled to share a common crankshaft. This layout lets the company route exhaust between and under cylinders, putting intakes on top of individual cylinders for maximum cooling of intake air. The main advantage is that it minimizes friction losses of airflow and creates a clear separation between intake and exhaust gas systems.

Performance potential Potential performance boost and turbocharger integration The patent also notes that the cooler air from this design could lead to an increase in achievable performance. Additionally, Porsche said the engine could fit a turbocharger per bank, making it a triple-turbocharged W-18 engine as long as a straight-six. However, it's worth noting that while this patent is exciting, there's no guarantee that Porsche plans to produce such an engine anytime soon.