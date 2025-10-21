Toyota reveals Land Cruiser FJ: What it offers Auto Oct 21, 2025

Toyota just revealed the Land Cruiser FJ—a smaller, more affordable SUV designed for adventure lovers.

Built on the Hilux Champ platform and 11-inch shorter than the Land Cruiser 250, it's got a 2.7-liter engine, classic boxy looks, and practical touches like a rear-mounted spare tire.

Sadly, Masaya Uchiyama, the chief engineer, says, "There are no plans for America or Europe."