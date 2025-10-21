Next Article
Toyota reveals Land Cruiser FJ: What it offers
Auto
Toyota just revealed the Land Cruiser FJ—a smaller, more affordable SUV designed for adventure lovers.
Built on the Hilux Champ platform and 11-inch shorter than the Land Cruiser 250, it's got a 2.7-liter engine, classic boxy looks, and practical touches like a rear-mounted spare tire.
Sadly, Masaya Uchiyama, the chief engineer, says, "There are no plans for America or Europe."
FJ is set to make its public debut at Japan Mobility Show
The FJ is all about flexibility, offering options like MOLLE panels, removable bumpers, and even an optional snorkel for off-road fans.
It's set to make its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show later this month, with a Japan launch expected by mid-2026.