Gold could hit $5,000 per ounce in 2026: HSBC

Unlike past spikes, this surge is fueled by new long-term buyers who see gold as a safe place to park their money when markets get shaky. With stocks and bonds all over the place, more investors are turning to gold to help protect their savings from unpredictable global events.

Trading Economics's gold price forecast

Analysts at Trading Economics think gold will hover around $3,358.28 by the end of this quarter and climb to about $3,507.55 in 12 months.

The outlook depends on how global risks and US economic signals play out—if uncertainty sticks around, gold could keep climbing; if things settle down, prices might cool off a bit.