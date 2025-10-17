TED appoints Khan Academy founder as new leader

Sal Khan, the founder and CEO of the popular online education platform Khan Academy, has been appointed as the new "vision steward" of TED. This major change in leadership comes after Chris Anderson's long tenure at the helm. The move is aimed at ensuring a sustainable future for TED while keeping it a not-for-profit organization. Khan will oversee the TED conferences, TED Talks, and the overall vision of the organization.

New leadership Logan McClure Davda named CEO Along with Khan's appointment, TED has also announced Logan McClure Davda as the new CEO. Davda was previously the organization's head of impact and co-founder of its fellows program. He will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations at TED. Despite this new role, Jay Herratti, who has been serving as CEO since 2021, will continue to be on TED's board.

Transition process TED's search for new leadership Back in February, TED had announced its search for new leadership and structure, inviting proposals from interested parties. The organization held numerous discussions during this transition process, including some that could have turned it into a for-profit venture. However, the final decision was to appoint Khan as "vision steward" while keeping Davda at the helm as CEO.

Event relocation Shift in TED's flagship conference location Along with the leadership changes, TED's flagship conference will also see a major shift. 2026 will be its last year in Vancouver, with future events planned to be held somewhere in California. This decision marks a significant change in the organization's event strategy and highlights its commitment to expanding its reach beyond traditional boundaries.