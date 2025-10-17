LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / TED appoints Khan Academy founder as new leader
Summarize
TED appoints Khan Academy founder as new leader
Sal Khan will join TED's board as new "vision steward"

TED appoints Khan Academy founder as new leader

By Akash Pandey
Oct 17, 2025
04:27 pm
What's the story

Sal Khan, the founder and CEO of the popular online education platform Khan Academy, has been appointed as the new "vision steward" of TED. This major change in leadership comes after Chris Anderson's long tenure at the helm. The move is aimed at ensuring a sustainable future for TED while keeping it a not-for-profit organization. Khan will oversee the TED conferences, TED Talks, and the overall vision of the organization.

New leadership

Logan McClure Davda named CEO

Along with Khan's appointment, TED has also announced Logan McClure Davda as the new CEO. Davda was previously the organization's head of impact and co-founder of its fellows program. He will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations at TED. Despite this new role, Jay Herratti, who has been serving as CEO since 2021, will continue to be on TED's board.

Transition process

TED's search for new leadership

Back in February, TED had announced its search for new leadership and structure, inviting proposals from interested parties. The organization held numerous discussions during this transition process, including some that could have turned it into a for-profit venture. However, the final decision was to appoint Khan as "vision steward" while keeping Davda at the helm as CEO.

Event relocation

Shift in TED's flagship conference location

Along with the leadership changes, TED's flagship conference will also see a major shift. 2026 will be its last year in Vancouver, with future events planned to be held somewhere in California. This decision marks a significant change in the organization's event strategy and highlights its commitment to expanding its reach beyond traditional boundaries.

Endorsement

Chris Anderson praises Khan's appointment

Chris Anderson, the long-time leader of TED, spoke highly of Khan's appointment. "From the start, our goal was to find a way for TED to grow its impact while preserving its soul," he said in a statement. "Sal Khan embodies the spirit of generosity and curiosity that defines TED. He's a visionary who has proven that technology and learning can serve humanity at scale, without losing integrity or heart."