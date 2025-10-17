Nifty 50 crossed the 25,700 mark

Nifty hits 52-week-high as FMCG, auto stocks drive market rally

By Akash Pandey 04:11 pm Oct 17, 202504:11 pm

India's benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex, witnessed a strong rally on Friday. The Nifty 50 index crossed the 25,700 mark to hit its 52-week high in trade. The surge was fueled by strong buying in FMCG and auto stocks. However, losses in the IT and metals sectors limited the overall gains. Sensex gained 484.53 points, closing at 83,952.19, while Nifty was trading at 25,709.85 points.