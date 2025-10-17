Sensex closes at 83,952 points, Nifty settles above 25,700 mark

Top gainers and losers on Friday

Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra led the gains among top stocks, while IT and metal sectors lagged behind as Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tata Steel slipped.

Whirlpool of India surged 10%, and Natco Pharma got a boost from a Supreme Court win.

Meanwhile, Wipro's shares dropped over 4% after its latest quarterly results, showing investors are still picky as the festive season approaches.