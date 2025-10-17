Next Article
Sensex closes at 83,952 points, Nifty settles above 25,700 mark
Business
Indian stock markets ended Friday in the green, with the Sensex up 0.58% at 83,952 and the Nifty 50 rising 0.49% to 25,709.85.
The Nifty Bank index also edged higher, rising 0.51% by the end of the session.
It's a decent finish for the last trading day of the week.
Top gainers and losers on Friday
Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra led the gains among top stocks, while IT and metal sectors lagged behind as Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tata Steel slipped.
Whirlpool of India surged 10%, and Natco Pharma got a boost from a Supreme Court win.
Meanwhile, Wipro's shares dropped over 4% after its latest quarterly results, showing investors are still picky as the festive season approaches.