Trump administration sued for monitoring social media of visa holders

Three major labor unions have sued the US government , alleging a violation of First Amendment rights. The lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of surveilling social media posts of legal residents for political opinions, including criticism against Israel. The complaint was filed in a federal court in New York on Thursday by United Auto Workers, Communications Workers of America, and American Federation of Teachers.

Targeted agencies Lawsuit names several federal agencies The lawsuit has named several federal agencies, including the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This legal action comes in the wake of a wider immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump that has seen a sharp increase in visa cancellations and deportations since his inauguration.

AI surveillance AI used to flag critical political views The unions allege that the government has employed an artificial intelligence (AI) program to flag individuals voicing political views critical of US policies, especially those related to Israel and Palestine. They highlighted recent instances where the State Department revoked at least six visas over social media comments on the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Government response State Department defends visa revocations Responding to the allegations, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott defended the visa revocations. He said that "the United States is under no obligation to allow foreign aliens to come to our country, commit acts of anti-American, pro-terrorist, and antisemitic hate, or incite violence." He added that they will continue revoking visas of those who jeopardize citizen safety.

Climate of fear Unions say government's actions have created fear The unions contend that the government's actions have instilled a sense of fear among their members. They claim that federal agencies have equated political dissent, including criticism of US support for Israel, with terrorism support. This has led to visa cancellations and deportation attempts. One case highlighted is that of Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder who was detained for months after attending pro-Palestinian protests.