Government to notify rules under new tax law by December

The government is working toward notifying all the rules under the new income tax law by December 31. This will be done through a single consolidated notification, a senior government official told Moneycontrol. The move is part of efforts to establish an operational backbone for the new Act, which will be supported by around 400 rules and 180 forms.

Simplification strategy Major departure from previous structure The new tax framework is a major departure from the previous structure, which had over 500 rules. The reduction in the number of rules and forms is aimed at simplifying compliance and streamlining administration. "By December 31, we will notify all the rules in one consolidated notification," said the official, adding that budget work will also start simultaneously with this process.

Operational core Importance of rules and forms in tax administration In tax administration, rules define detailed procedures to operationalize provisions in the main tax law. This includes how liabilities will be computed, refunds processed, or exemptions applied. Forms are standardized templates through which taxpayers and businesses furnish information, file returns, or make claims. Together, these rules and forms form the operational core of any tax regime.

System readiness IT infrastructure readiness ongoing After the rules are notified, extensive backend work will continue through the fourth quarter of FY25 to ready the IT infrastructure. The official said forms are being compiled and merged, with prototypes created and tested before being enabled on the system. "Before enabling the forms on the system, after notification utilities will be formed," they added.