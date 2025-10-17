Next Article
Capgemini's $3.3B WNS acquisition sets stage for AI-powered business operations
Business
On October 17, 2025, Capgemini, the French tech giant, wrapped up its $3.3 billion purchase of WNS, a major US-based BPO with Indian roots.
This is one of the biggest tech service deals this year and means WNS is now officially part of Capgemini.
The merger aims to make Capgemini a global leader in AI
This move will almost triple Capgemini's BPO business, adding $1.3 billion to its revenue in 2025 alone.
The real kicker? The merger aims to make Capgemini a global leader in AI-powered business operations—think smarter automation and faster results for clients everywhere.
For anyone interested in how AI is reshaping big business, this is a deal worth watching.