Capgemini's $3.3B WNS acquisition sets stage for AI-powered business operations

This move will almost triple Capgemini's BPO business, adding $1.3 billion to its revenue in 2025 alone.

The real kicker? The merger aims to make Capgemini a global leader in AI-powered business operations—think smarter automation and faster results for clients everywhere.

For anyone interested in how AI is reshaping big business, this is a deal worth watching.