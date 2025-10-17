UCO Bank's Q2 profit rises 2.82% to ₹620cr

UCO Bank's loans (advances) shot up by nearly 17% to ₹2.31 lakh crore, while deposits climbed 11% to ₹3.06 lakh crore. Domestic growth was especially strong, showing the bank is gaining traction at home.

Good numbers but no investor cheer

The bank improved its credit-to-deposit ratio to 75.56% and cut down on bad loans, with gross NPAs dropping to 2.56%.

Even with these positives and a network of over 3,300 branches (plus offices in Hong Kong and Singapore), investors weren't impressed—UCO's share price dipped 2% after the results.

Sometimes, even good numbers don't get a cheer.