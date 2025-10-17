UCO Bank's Q2 profit rises 2.82% to ₹620cr
For the quarter ending September 30, 2025, UCO Bank posted a net profit of ₹620 crore—a modest 2.82% jump from last year.
The bank's business overall grew 13%, reaching ₹5.37 lakh crore, thanks to more people taking loans and parking their money with the bank.
Loans and deposits grow for the bank
UCO Bank's loans (advances) shot up by nearly 17% to ₹2.31 lakh crore, while deposits climbed 11% to ₹3.06 lakh crore.
Domestic growth was especially strong, showing the bank is gaining traction at home.
Good numbers but no investor cheer
The bank improved its credit-to-deposit ratio to 75.56% and cut down on bad loans, with gross NPAs dropping to 2.56%.
Even with these positives and a network of over 3,300 branches (plus offices in Hong Kong and Singapore), investors weren't impressed—UCO's share price dipped 2% after the results.
Sometimes, even good numbers don't get a cheer.