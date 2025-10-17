JLR resumes production after 6-week cyberattack-induced global shutdown
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is back in action after a six-week global shutdown caused by a cyberattack disclosed on September 2, 2025.
The last plant to reopen was Halewood in Merseyside, wrapping up a careful restart that began with engine and battery sites in the UK and vehicle lines in Slovakia and Solihull.
Recovery process
JLR's recovery kicked off with its Electric Propulsion and Battery Assembly Centres, then moved to vehicle lines including the Defender at Nitra and Range Rover models at Solihull, with Halewood (home of the Evoque) resuming last.
Halewood also got back to work on its £500 million electric vehicle upgrade.
To keep things moving for suppliers hit by the pause, JLR rolled out faster payments—offering up to 120 days of accelerated cash flow.
Production back on track
Hackers took advantage of SAP software flaws, leading JLR to lose an estimated £1.5 billion in revenue and see wholesale sales drop by 24% last quarter.
Even though every plant is running again, JLR says it'll be weeks before production is fully back on track as they beef up IT security and work through order backlogs.