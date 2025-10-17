JLR resumes production after 6-week cyberattack-induced global shutdown

Recovery process

JLR's recovery kicked off with its Electric Propulsion and Battery Assembly Centres, then moved to vehicle lines including the Defender at Nitra and Range Rover models at Solihull, with Halewood (home of the Evoque) resuming last.

Halewood also got back to work on its £500 million electric vehicle upgrade.

To keep things moving for suppliers hit by the pause, JLR rolled out faster payments—offering up to 120 days of accelerated cash flow.