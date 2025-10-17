Dalmia Bharat's Q2 profit jumps to ₹239 crore
Dalmia Bharat just posted a net profit of ₹239 crore for July-September 2025—a huge leap from ₹49 crore last year.
The company attributed this growth to improved sales realization and reduced expenses.
Revenue also grew 10.7% to ₹3,417 crore, showing the company is on a solid upward track.
Profit margins improved from 14% to 20.3%
Dalmia Bharat kept expense growth low at just 2.5%, while its core earnings (EBITDA) shot up 60% to ₹696 crore.
the company announced a ₹4 per share interim dividend for FY26.
It's a clear sign their cost control and efficiency moves are working.
Stock closed up 3% post results
After the results, Dalmia Bharat's stock closed up 3% at ₹2,291.80.
The market's reaction highlights confidence in how the company is managing challenges and rewarding shareholders—proof that smart business moves can pay off even in tough times.