Dalmia Bharat's Q2 profit jumps to ₹239 crore

Dalmia Bharat kept expense growth low at just 2.5%, while its core earnings (EBITDA) shot up 60% to ₹696 crore.

Profit margins improved from 14% to 20.3% in a year, and the company announced a ₹4 per share interim dividend for FY26.

It's a clear sign their cost control and efficiency moves are working.