'DNA' streaming on JioCinema: Read our review of Atharvaa's thriller

A gripping tale of identity and trust issues

The story follows an arranged marriage couple whose lives spiral after they suspect their newborn was swapped at the hospital.

With the wife dealing with borderline personality disorder and her husband struggling with alcoholism, things get complicated fast—leading to an investigation into a hidden criminal network.

The film also features Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, and Viji Chandrasekar.

If you're into thrillers that dig deep into identity and trust issues, this one's worth checking out.