'DNA' streaming on JioCinema: Read our review of Atharvaa's thriller
DNA, a 2025 Tamil romantic thriller starring Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan in their first on-screen pairing, just dropped on JioHotstar.
Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, you can stream it with an OTTplay Premium subscription—and it's available in five languages (with English subtitles), so you can pick what works for you.
A gripping tale of identity and trust issues
The story follows an arranged marriage couple whose lives spiral after they suspect their newborn was swapped at the hospital.
With the wife dealing with borderline personality disorder and her husband struggling with alcoholism, things get complicated fast—leading to an investigation into a hidden criminal network.
The film also features Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, and Viji Chandrasekar.
If you're into thrillers that dig deep into identity and trust issues, this one's worth checking out.