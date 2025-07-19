How the Indian box office is bouncing back post-COVID
The Indian film scene is buzzing again, with theaters making a big comeback as the main money-makers for movies.
Thanks to major hits and fewer gains from OTT and TV, box office collections in the first half of 2025 exceeded ₹5000 crore.
Major hits driving this growth
Big releases like "Chhaava" (₹601.54 crore) and "Raid 2" have fueled this growth.
Their success is pushing producers to prioritize theatrical releases, bringing back that larger-than-life movie experience audiences love.
Box office now contributes over 70% of total earnings
Theaters now bring in over 70% of a film's total earnings—way up from just 48% in 2021.
Producers are clearly shifting gears to create stories that truly connect on the big screen.
Producers are now focusing on creating 'theatrical' content
Producers like Anand Pandit say they're focusing on making movies that feel immersive and emotionally strong for theatergoers—a move sparked by dropping revenues from OTT platforms and satellite TV.