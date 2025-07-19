'Ramayana' crosses borders: Pakistani cast performs epic in Karachi
For the first time ever, Pakistan saw a live performance of the Ramayana, staged by Mauj Collective at Karachi's Arts Council on July 11.
Directed by Yogeshwar Karera—with an all-Muslim cast except for him—the play even used AI to enhance the experience.
Despite ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, about 1,000 tickets were snapped up for this landmark show.
'Epic belongs to whole subcontinent'
The production drew a mixed crowd and showed how stories like Ramayana can cross borders and bring people together.
Co-founder Raana Kazmi (who played Sita) shared that families and students were especially engaged, and tweaks to traditional terms helped everyone connect—even leading to some lighthearted moments during rehearsals.
As Ashmal Lalwany (Ram) put it, "The epic belongs to the whole subcontinent," highlighting its lasting impact beyond any one country or religion.