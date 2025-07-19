'Ramayana' crosses borders: Pakistani cast performs epic in Karachi

'Epic belongs to whole subcontinent'

The production drew a mixed crowd and showed how stories like Ramayana can cross borders and bring people together.

Co-founder Raana Kazmi (who played Sita) shared that families and students were especially engaged, and tweaks to traditional terms helped everyone connect—even leading to some lighthearted moments during rehearsals.

As Ashmal Lalwany (Ram) put it, "The epic belongs to the whole subcontinent," highlighting its lasting impact beyond any one country or religion.