NASA tracks 538-foot asteroid approaching Earth next week

Asteroid 2025 FA22 belongs to the Aten group of space rocks, known for their tendency to cross Earth's orbital path. Despite its size, scientists have assured that it poses no threat to our planet. NASA only classifies objects as hazardous if they are: larger than about 140 meters (460 feet) in diameter and it comes within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth's orbit. That means 2025 FA22 meets both criteria—size and proximity—qualifying it as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA).

Vigilance

Need for constant monitoring of near-Earth objects

The approach of asteroid 2025 FA22 highlights the need for constant monitoring of near-Earth objects (NEOs). NASA's classification of it as a PHA doesn't mean the asteroid will hit Earth. It only indicates that it's large enough and close enough to be tracked carefully by the agency's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO). Even a slight change in an object's trajectory can make a world of difference, which is why space agencies maintain close surveillance of these celestial bodies.