Sony's new PlayStation Family app gives parents more control
Sony just rolled out the PlayStation Family app on September 11, making it easier for parents to keep tabs on their kids' PlayStation time.
Available for both iOS and Android, the app lets parents monitor game activity in real time and set spending limits—all from their phones.
App brings Sony at par with Nintendo, Microsoft
With this new app, parents can set daily playtime caps, approve or deny extra gaming requests, and get notified about what's happening as it happens.
The app also offers weekly summaries of game time, options to block certain games or features, and tools to keep in-game spending under control.
Sony's move brings them up to speed with Nintendo and Microsoft's parental controls—so now everyone gets a little more peace of mind.