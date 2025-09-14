Sony's new PlayStation Family app gives parents more control

App brings Sony at par with Nintendo, Microsoft

With this new app, parents can set daily playtime caps, approve or deny extra gaming requests, and get notified about what's happening as it happens.

The app also offers weekly summaries of game time, options to block certain games or features, and tools to keep in-game spending under control.

Sony's move brings them up to speed with Nintendo and Microsoft's parental controls—so now everyone gets a little more peace of mind.