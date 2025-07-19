Next Article
'Trust real audience reactions...': Mohit Suri on 'Saiyaara' promo blackout
Saiyaara director Mohit Suri decided not to include lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the film's promotions—a move he made with producer Akshaye Widhani and mentor Aditya Chopra.
Instead of the usual media buzz, they wanted all attention on the movie itself, hoping viewers would come in with fresh eyes.
'Let the audience see the film 1st...': Suri
Suri took inspiration from his earlier hit Aashiqui 2, saying he trusts real audience reactions over pre-release hype: "I think the audience should see the film first and then react to it."
The approach seems to have paid off—Saiyaara pulled in nearly ₹20 crore on opening day, showing that sometimes letting performances do the talking really works.