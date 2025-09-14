Advance booking begins for Akshay-Arshad's 'Jolly LLB 3'

Trailer success

'Jolly LLB 3' trailer takes the internet by storm

The trailer for Jolly LLB 3 was released on September 10 and has since taken the internet by storm. It quickly racked up millions of views and reportedly shot to the number one trending spot for Hindi trailers on YouTube. The trailer promised a perfect mix of comedy, drama, and hilarious dialogues, and the film is on track for a promising opening on Friday. Gajraj Rao and Annu Kapoor are a part of the ensemble, too.