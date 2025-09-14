Advance booking begins for Akshay-Arshad's 'Jolly LLB 3'
What's the story
The highly anticipated Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is set to hit theaters on September 19. Advance booking for the film is now open, announced the makers on Sunday. The movie marks the third installment in the popular courtroom comedy-drama franchise and is directed by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao in key roles.
Twitter Post
Kumar announced the update on social media
Koi bhi angle se dekho, जीतेगा toh Jolly ही! Book your tickets for #JollyLLB3 now - https://t.co/2tjdDA8z6v | https://t.co/noS1lvkwLk— Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar) September 14, 2025
In cinemas 19th September #JollyLLB3ThisFriday#JollyVsJollypic.twitter.com/LB8OlXtehG
Trailer success
'Jolly LLB 3' trailer takes the internet by storm
The trailer for Jolly LLB 3 was released on September 10 and has since taken the internet by storm. It quickly racked up millions of views and reportedly shot to the number one trending spot for Hindi trailers on YouTube. The trailer promised a perfect mix of comedy, drama, and hilarious dialogues, and the film is on track for a promising opening on Friday. Gajraj Rao and Annu Kapoor are a part of the ensemble, too.
Courtroom clash
Kumar, Warsi promise a laugh riot in 'Jolly LLB 3'
The main highlight of Jolly LLB 3 is the epic courtroom battle between Kumar and Warsi. Their characters, Jolly Mishra from Lucknow and Jolly Tyagi from Meerut, are pitted against each other to decide who is the "real" Jolly. The film is a sequel to Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017).