'Jolly LLB 3' trailer out now: Watch Akshay-Arshad's courtroom battle

The much-anticipated trailer of Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles, was released on Wednesday. The upcoming film is a sequel to the previous installments, which starred Warsi and Kumar respectively. The third installment promises double the madness with a courtroom battle between Jolly Mishra from Kanpur and Jolly Tyagi from Meerut.

Trailer highlights Trailer promises a hilarious courtroom drama The trailer, directed by Subhash Kapoor, gives a glimpse into the chaotic courtroom drama between Kumar and Warsi. It also features Saurabh Shukla as the weary Judge Tripathi, who is caught in the middle of their legal battle. The film will tackle social issues with humor, continuing the legacy of its predecessors. Its narrative appears to address farmers' issues, with Kumar's character seemingly on the opposing side.

Legal controversy 'Jolly LLB 3's legal troubles The film has faced criticism from parts of the legal community even before its release, with multiple petitions filed in various states claiming it damages the reputation of lawyers. However, the Allahabad High Court dismissed one such petition, stating that there was no evidence to suggest anything objectionable in the movie and refused to stay its release.