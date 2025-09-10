₹30,000cr estate battle: Sunjay's widow must file list of assets
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has issued summons in a legal dispute involving Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, and their stepmother, Priya Kapur. The children are seeking a share of their late father Sunjay Kapur's estate worth ₹30,000 crore. The court has directed Priya to submit a list of all movable and immovable assets as known to her as of June 12 (the date of Sunjay's demise), in preparation for the hearing on October 9.
Legal action
Stepmother manipulated will to acquire ownership of assets: Accusation
The children have alleged that they were wrongfully excluded from their father's will after his death. They claim Priya, Sunjay's third wife, manipulated the will to acquire ownership of all his assets. The lawsuit has named Priya, her minor son, Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur, and Shradha Suri Marwah (the alleged executor of the will) as defendants.
Family ties
Allegations of denial, suspicion, and a 'forged' will
In their plea, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15) argue that until their father's death, they shared a close relationship with him. They allege that Priya initially denied the existence of any will, claiming all of Sunjay's assets were held under the R.K. Family Trust. However, she later presented a will dated March 21, 2025, which raised suspicions of forgery and manipulation.
Disputed document
More about the will dated March 21, 2025
The disputed will, dated March 21, 2025, states that Sunjay left his entire personal wealth to his wife Priya. The children have alleged that the defendants conspired with two others - Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma - to forge the original will in favor of Priya. They have also sought a decree of partition granting them a one-fifth share each in their father's assets.
Counterattack
Priya's legal team questions Kapoor's absence
Priya's legal team has questioned Kapoor's absence for the past 15 years. During the hearing on Wednesday, they asked, "Your husband and you left each other years ago... You were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years." The court questioned why Priya was reluctant to give a copy of the will to Kapoor's children. "Of course, there can be a non-disclosure agreement. We can constitute a confidentiality club as well," said Justice Jyoti Singh.
Family history
Sunjay was married thrice and had 3 children
Sunjay passed away on June 12 during a polo match in England. He was married thrice and had three children. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996, which lasted four years. He then married actor Kapoor in 2003 with whom he had two kids - Samaira and Kiaan. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 after filing for mutual consent in 2014. He is survived by Priya and their son Azarias.