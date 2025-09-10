₹30,000cr estate battle: Sunjay's widow must file list of assets

The Delhi High Court has issued summons in a legal dispute involving Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor 's children, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur , and their stepmother, Priya Kapur. The children are seeking a share of their late father Sunjay Kapur's estate worth ₹30,000 crore . The court has directed Priya to submit a list of all movable and immovable assets as known to her as of June 12 (the date of Sunjay's demise), in preparation for the hearing on October 9.

Legal action Stepmother manipulated will to acquire ownership of assets: Accusation The children have alleged that they were wrongfully excluded from their father's will after his death. They claim Priya, Sunjay's third wife, manipulated the will to acquire ownership of all his assets. The lawsuit has named Priya, her minor son, Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur, and Shradha Suri Marwah (the alleged executor of the will) as defendants.

Family ties Allegations of denial, suspicion, and a 'forged' will In their plea, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15) argue that until their father's death, they shared a close relationship with him. They allege that Priya initially denied the existence of any will, claiming all of Sunjay's assets were held under the R.K. Family Trust. However, she later presented a will dated March 21, 2025, which raised suspicions of forgery and manipulation.

Disputed document More about the will dated March 21, 2025 The disputed will, dated March 21, 2025, states that Sunjay left his entire personal wealth to his wife Priya. The children have alleged that the defendants conspired with two others - Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma - to forge the original will in favor of Priya. They have also sought a decree of partition granting them a one-fifth share each in their father's assets.

Counterattack Priya's legal team questions Kapoor's absence Priya's legal team has questioned Kapoor's absence for the past 15 years. During the hearing on Wednesday, they asked, "Your husband and you left each other years ago... You were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years." The court questioned why Priya was reluctant to give a copy of the will to Kapoor's children. "Of course, there can be a non-disclosure agreement. We can constitute a confidentiality club as well," said Justice Jyoti Singh.