How the 'Superman' franchise shaped US cinema
What's the story
The Superman franchise has been an integral part of US cinema, transforming itself over decades to match the dynamic cultural and technological spheres. From its inception in black-and-white movies to the contemporary age of CGI-fueled blockbusters, Superman has always remained a favorite. Here's looking back at key milestones in the franchise's cinematic evolution, and how each period played its part in defining the Man of Steel's legacy on screen.
#1
'Superman' 1978: A cinematic milestone
The release of Superman in 1978 was a game-changer for superhero films. Directed by Richard Donner and starring the amazing Christopher Reeve, the movie was one of the first major motion pictures to realize a comic book hero with serious intent. The film's success proved that superhero stories could be commercially successful and critically lauded, paving the path for future adaptations.
#2
Technological advancements in 'Man of Steel'
With the Man of Steel release in 2013, technology was instrumental in reimagining Superman for contemporary viewers. The Zack Snyder-directed film employed cutting-edge CGI techniques to create aesthetically pleasing action sequences that were otherwise impossible. From these technological advancements, filmmakers could venture into unexplored territories of storytelling in the superhero genre.
#3
Diverse storytelling approaches over time
Across the years, the Superman franchise has taken on various storytelling styles. From light-hearted capers like those in older films, to darker tales explored in newer versions such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, every iteration tells us what our society craves and expects from their heroes.
#4
Impact on the superhero genre as a whole
The influence of the Superman franchise goes beyond individual movies; it has hugely influenced the way superheroes are portrayed across all forms of media today. By laying down the groundwork, whether it be origin stories or moral dilemmas faced by protagonists such as Clark Kent/Superman himself, these tropes have become staples within wider pop culture narratives involving other iconic characters, too!