Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun in Atlee's 'AA22xA6'

The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna , Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor , and Ramya Krishnan. Produced by Sun Pictures, this pan-India project promises a blend of Indian storytelling and global-level tech—think cutting-edge VFX and international technical expertise.

When to expect the film

Filming should wrap up by late 2026, with the movie aiming for a theatrical release in August 2027.

Expect to see Allu Arjun in four different avatars spanning generations—definitely one to watch out for!