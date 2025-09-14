Next Article
Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun in Atlee's 'AA22xA6'
Deepika Padukone is joining Allu Arjun in Atlee's big-budget sci-fi film AA22xA6, with the next shoot happening in Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert.
The team just finished a major 50-day schedule in Mumbai, and now they're gearing up for some massive action scenes.
Meet the cast and crew
The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ramya Krishnan.
Produced by Sun Pictures, this pan-India project promises a blend of Indian storytelling and global-level tech—think cutting-edge VFX and international technical expertise.
When to expect the film
Filming should wrap up by late 2026, with the movie aiming for a theatrical release in August 2027.
Expect to see Allu Arjun in four different avatars spanning generations—definitely one to watch out for!