'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' actor Sonarika Bhadoria expecting 1st child
Sonarika Bhadoria, best known as Goddess Parvati from Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, is set to welcome her first child with husband Vikas Parashar.
The couple shared the happy news from their babymoon on social media, calling it "our greatest adventure yet."
Couple's love story and wedding
Sonarika and Vikas met at a gym and got engaged after a proposal.
Their 2024 wedding blended her love for simplicity with his flair for grandeur.
They often share sweet moments online, giving fans a peek into their long-term bond before marriage.
Sonarika's career in TV and films
Starting out in 2011 with Tum Dena Saath Mera, Sonarika became a household name with Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.
She's also done Telugu films like Jadoogadu and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam, and made TV comebacks with shows such as Prithvi Vallabh—proving she's here to stay in the entertainment world.