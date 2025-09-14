'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' actor Sonarika Bhadoria expecting 1st child Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Sonarika Bhadoria, best known as Goddess Parvati from Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, is set to welcome her first child with husband Vikas Parashar.

The couple shared the happy news from their babymoon on social media, calling it "our greatest adventure yet."