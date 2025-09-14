LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Tu Meri...': Kartik-Ananya's romance drama advanced to December 31
Summarize
'Tu Meri...': Kartik-Ananya's romance drama advanced to December 31
'Tu Meri...' gets new release date

'Tu Meri...': Kartik-Ananya's romance drama advanced to December 31

By Isha Sharma
Sep 14, 2025
01:14 pm
What's the story

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are reuniting for the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on February 13, 2026, has now been advanced to December 31, 2025. Aaryan announced the news on Instagram with a post, where he can be seen dancing with Panday.

Film details

Everything to know about the film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a love story set in Europe, revolving around the characters Rumi and Ray. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. This will be Aaryan and Panday's second film together after the comedy romance drama Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

Career prospects

Aaryan's other upcoming films

Apart from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Aaryan has several other films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Naagzilla, Captain India, and also has an untitled film with director Anurag Basu in the pipeline. It co-stars Sreeleela and is likely to be released early next year.