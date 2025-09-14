'Tu Meri...': Kartik-Ananya's romance drama advanced to December 31
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are reuniting for the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on February 13, 2026, has now been advanced to December 31, 2025. Aaryan announced the news on Instagram with a post, where he can be seen dancing with Panday.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a love story set in Europe, revolving around the characters Rumi and Ray. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. This will be Aaryan and Panday's second film together after the comedy romance drama Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).
Career prospects
Aaryan's other upcoming films
Apart from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Aaryan has several other films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Naagzilla, Captain India, and also has an untitled film with director Anurag Basu in the pipeline. It co-stars Sreeleela and is likely to be released early next year.