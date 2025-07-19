'Garividi Lakshmi': First look of Anandhi in titular role out
The first look of Anandhi as Garividi Lakshmi is out, showing her with a harmonium, sitting in a rickshaw—setting the vibe for this upcoming biopic.
The film is inspired by the real-life journey of the iconic Burra Katha artist from rural Uttar Andhra.
Director Gowri Naidu Jammu and producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad aim to bring her story to life.
More than just a musical tale
Garividi Lakshmi isn't just about music—it's also packed with comedy and heartfelt moments, all while celebrating local culture.
The movie promises lively characters and stays true to Lakshmi's spirit and resilience, making it more than your average biopic.
Featuring Naresh, Raasi, Rag Mayur among others
Alongside Anandhi, you'll spot Naresh, Raasi, Rag Mayur, Sharanya Pradeep, and Ankith Koyya.
Charan Arjun handles the music (which already has fans buzzing—the folk song "Nala Jilakara Mogga" hit over four million views), with J Aditya on cinematography.
If you love stories rooted in tradition with a musical twist, this one's worth keeping an eye on.