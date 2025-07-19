'Garividi Lakshmi': First look of Anandhi in titular role out Entertainment Jul 19, 2025

The first look of Anandhi as Garividi Lakshmi is out, showing her with a harmonium, sitting in a rickshaw—setting the vibe for this upcoming biopic.

The film is inspired by the real-life journey of the iconic Burra Katha artist from rural Uttar Andhra.

Director Gowri Naidu Jammu and producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad aim to bring her story to life.